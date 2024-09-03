KISS' Paul Stanley has issued an apology for a holiday mixup in which he re-shared a Memorial Day meme on Labor Day.

"I reposted the wrong message from years ago," Stanley begins in a statement shared on X.

"True sentiment but an error! ...LABOR DAY! And we celebrate the working people who make this country great. Thank you," he continues, still standing behind the message of his original post while correcting himself.

The Memorial Day post is one that features an emotionally-charged image that strikes at the core of Memorial Day, which honors those who have lost their life serving in the U.S. military.

The photo shows a grave site with a U.S. flag at the center, a weeping mother clutches her child. Underneath the enlarged text that reads "MEMORIAL DAY," a snarky comment states, "In case you thought it was national BBQ Day."

The meme is referential to how many national holidays in the U.S. are turned into a reason to engage in party activities, including gathering to eat generous amounts of food and drink alcohol, oftentimes not in moderation.

However, Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday each May while Labor Day (which celebrates economic achievements of the U.S. workforce) is held on the first Monday of every September.

Stanley easily could have deleted his Memorial Day meme, which he shared yesterday (Sept. 2, Labor Day), but he instead chose to issue a statement about it. As he said, the message conveyed in the Memorial Day meme is one he still feels is important, so it appears that visibility, even on the wrong holiday, matters more than deleting a post out of any sort of embarrassment.

The KISS frontman is, after all, human, just like the rest of us. Mistakes happen — that's why Gene Simmons also just took blame for The Elder, which he admits is KISS' worst album.

