Hear the Debut Singles by Amber Wild, the Band Led by Paul Stanley’s Son Evan

Amber Wild, the new band led by KISS rocker Paul Stanley's 29-year-old son Evan Stanley, are opening for KISS on 15 of the classic rockers' upcoming "End of the Road World Tour" dates starting this month and carrying through to the end of the year.

On Thursday (Oct. 19), the day Amber Wild are set to start the KISS tour, the new band released a pair of debut singles, "Breakout" and "Silver." The former sounds just as swaggering, rocking and rolling as you'd expect from the son of a KISS member. The latter is a bit more emo and accessible, in a radio-friendly way.

Paul Stanley's Son's Band

In Amber Wild, Evan Stanley plays guitar and sings lead, Marshall Via does guitar and vocals, Jake Massanari plays bass and Thomas Lowrey plays the drums, per Blabbermouth. Evan issued some solo singles under his own name prior the 2023 formation of Amber Wild.

"You WON'T want to miss AMBER WILD opening for us on our tour," Stanley exuded in a post recently. "It's The End Of The Road for us but it's just the beginning for them! Prepare to be ROCKED."

Indeed, the ongoing KISS farewell tour is said by the group to be finally ending this year. The final date is scheduled for December at Madison Square Garden. The tour was first announced in 2018 and at one point scheduled to wrap in 2021. See KISS' upcoming 2023 tour dates under the songs.

Amber Wild, "Breakout"

Amber Wild, "Silver"

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 19, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Arena *

Oct. 20, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Lil' Caesar Arena *

Oct. 22, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Fieldhouse *

Oct. 23, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone *

Oct. 25, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr *

Oct. 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena *

Oct. 28, 2023 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena *

Oct. 29, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center *

Nov. 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure *

Nov. 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, Ca. @ Hollywood Bowl *

Nov. 6, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge *

Nov. 8, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ CanadaLife

Nov. 18, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19, 2023 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank

Nov. 24, 2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Boling Arena *

Nov. 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Fieldhouse *

Nov. 27, 2023 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena *

Nov. 29, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena *

Dec. 1, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

* with Amber Wild