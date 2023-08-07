Paul Stanley is now a Swiftie. The KISS rocker had high praise for Taylor Swift after he and his family attended one of the uber-pop star's "The Eras Tour" concerts in Los Angeles over the weekend. Stanley even wore a Taylor Swift T-shirt for a photo.

And why not? After all, Swift's catalog-spanning The Eras Tour has conquered the world this year, as The New York Times recently reported, with the massive trek reportedly selling about $14 million in tickets each night. Stanley was in attendance on Aug. 4 at one of six Taylor Swift shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where The Eras Tour is now finishing its initial North American leg.

See Stanley's post near the bottom of this page.

"Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see Taylor Swift Last Night!" Stanley tweeted Aug. 5. "[Six] shows at SoFi Stadium for a total of A HALF MILLION PEOPLE and I know why… PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST. Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us."

Meanwhile, Swift has reached out to rock audiences by tapping pop-rockers Paramore for her full 2024 Eras Tour leg in Europe. (Paramore opened one U.S. Swift show this year.) See those dates below.

As for KISS, their ongoing "End of the Road World Tour" is set to conclude at the end of this year. It was first announced in 2018 and at one point scheduled to wrap in 2021. Eying their final scheduled show in December, KISS' Gene Simmons recently said KISS is really calling it quits this time, while they're "on top." See KISS dates below.

KISS' Paul Stanley Praises Taylor Swift After Seeing Her Show - Aug. 5, 2023

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 1, 2023 – Crandon, Wis. @ Int'l Raceway

Oct. 7, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Oct. 13, 2023 – Dubai, UAE @ Coca-Cola Arena

Oct. 19, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Arena

Oct. 20, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

Oct. 22, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

Oct. 23, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone

Oct. 25, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Oct. 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 29, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge

Nov. 8, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ CanadaLife

Nov. 18, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19, 2023 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank

Nov. 24, 2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Boling Arena

Nov. 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Fieldhouse

Nov. 27, 2023 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Taylor Swift + Paramore 2024 Dates

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stad.

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.