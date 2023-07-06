After joining Taylor Swift's ongoing "The Eras Tour" for a single concert this spring, Paramore have now been added to the full U.K. and European leg of the pop star's tour for 2024.

That means the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band will act as supporting artist for the world-famous singer's long stretch of shows scheduled for May through August of next year. Taylor Swift's 2024 U.K. and Europe Eras leg encompasses nearly 50 concerts altogether.

See the dates below.

Swift said in an announcement Wednesday (July 5), "Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!"

The pop star added, "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"

Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the emo-rock favorites shared their excitement in its success. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts.

Paramore are currently headlining their own shows across the U.S. and will perform in Australia and New Zealand this fall.

Taylor Swift + Paramore 2024 Tour Dates

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stad.

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

July 6, 2023 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 9, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 13, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 15, 2023 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure

July 16, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

July 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 22, 2023 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

July 24, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge

July 25, 2023 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Coliseum

July 27, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

July 29, 2023 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 30, 2023 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 2, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr

Nov. 18, 2023 – Aukland, New Zealand @ Spark

Nov. 22, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 23, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 25, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ The Domain

Nov. 27, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

Nov. 28, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver