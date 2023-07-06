Paramore Announce Full Tour With Taylor Swift
After joining Taylor Swift's ongoing "The Eras Tour" for a single concert this spring, Paramore have now been added to the full U.K. and European leg of the pop star's tour for 2024.
That means the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band will act as supporting artist for the world-famous singer's long stretch of shows scheduled for May through August of next year. Taylor Swift's 2024 U.K. and Europe Eras leg encompasses nearly 50 concerts altogether.
See the dates below.
Swift said in an announcement Wednesday (July 5), "Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!"
The pop star added, "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"
Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the emo-rock favorites shared their excitement in its success. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts.
Paramore are currently headlining their own shows across the U.S. and will perform in Australia and New Zealand this fall.
Taylor Swift + Paramore 2024 Tour Dates
May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu
June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.
June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.
June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.
June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.
June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.
June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stad.
June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.
July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.
July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.
Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.
Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.
Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.
Paramore 2023 Tour Dates
July 6, 2023 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr
July 8, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 9, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
July 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
July 13, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 15, 2023 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure
July 16, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
July 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 22, 2023 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr
July 24, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge
July 25, 2023 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Coliseum
July 27, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
July 29, 2023 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 30, 2023 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Aug. 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 2, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr
Nov. 18, 2023 – Aukland, New Zealand @ Spark
Nov. 22, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.
Nov. 23, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.
Nov. 25, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ The Domain
Nov. 27, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver
Nov. 28, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver