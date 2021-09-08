Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder has set Earthling as the title of his forthcoming solo album. While not many other details have emerged about the album, fans can soak up a bit of the record by way of the newly released first single, "Long Way."

Vedder's solo output has been sporadic, but there has been a significant uptick in activity since the end of last year. The grunge icon released the Matter of Time EP, his first new solo release since 2011's Ukelele Songs, right before the end of 2020. Last month he issued the Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in collaboration with Glen Hansard.

Earthling will stand as the singer's third overall solo full length and marks Vedder's first-ever collaboration with renowned producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus). Watt's knack for crystalline productions is on display once again on this airy, acoustic driven track with a touch of Americana twang.

Read the lyrics to "Long Way" directly below and listen to the new song further down the page. A 7" vinyl single with the "The Haves" B-side is also available for pre-order here.

Eddie Vedder, "Long Way" Lyrics

His eyes appear vacant

He’d taken more than his share

Trying hard not to awaken

The voice of regret in his ear He can’t escape the timeline

So much worse than he had feared

Lived every moment

Wishing the past would disappear He took the long way

On the freeway

He took the long way

On the freeway She was his all and everything

But her strength it needed space

Her love was but a haunting

She left but never went away She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway

She took the long way

On the freeway

Eddie Vedder, "Long Way" Music Video

Eddie Vedder, "Long Way" Single Art

Ten Club