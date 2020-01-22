Pearl Jam Share New Song ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

The first taste of new Pearl Jam music has finally arrived. The band has shared the first single from their upcoming album Gigaton, "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

This marks Pearl Jam's first new song since the 2018 release of the politically charged "Can't Deny Me," which we know will not be included on Gigaton since the track listing was revealed yesterday (Jan. 20). That being said, it's their first album single since Lightning Bolt came out in 2013, which makes the anticipation for the upcoming record that much more real.

The song has a more electronic feel overall, showing some musical evolution. The track also finds Eddie Vedder increasing the intensity in his vocal as the verse progresses. Bassist Jeff Ament says of the track, "'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting."

Lyrics for the song can be viewed below:

Confusing it is to commotion

What love is to our devotion

Imperceptibly big

As big as the ocean

And equally hard to control So save your predictions

And burn your assumptions

Love is friction

Ripe for comfort

Endless equations

And tugging persuasions

Doors open up

To interpretation [Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future's no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before [Verse 2]

The looser things get

The tighter you become

The looser things get

Tighter Not one man can be greater than the sun

It's not a negative thought

But positive, positive, positive Falling down, not staying down

Coulda held me up, rather than tearing me down

Drown in the river [Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future's no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before [Verse 3]

Numbers keep falling off the calendar's floor

We're stuck in the boxes

When it's open no more

Could’ve lifted up they’re forgetting us

Not recalling what they're for

I'm in love with clairvoyants

'Cause they're out of this world [Verse 4]

I know the girls wanna dance

Fall away their circumstance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks, and fix and file things I know the girls wanna dance

Clairvoyants in a trance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks and fix and file things [Outro]

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back (I know the girls wanna dance away their circumstance)

(I know the boys wanna grow, their dicks and fix and file things) Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Listen to "Dance of the Clairvoyants" below and if you like what you hear, the song is now available at this location. Pre-orders for the Gigaton album are currently being taken here.

Pearl Jam fans will likely get a chance to hear "Dance of the Clairvoyants" when the group returns to the road this spring. Their North American tour starts March 18 in Toronto. See all dates and get ticketing info here.

Pearl Jam, "Dance of the Clairvoyants"