Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard teamed up with Ani DiFranco on a song supporting abortion rights called "Disorders." All of the proceeds from their song will go to a non-profit called the National Network of Abortion Funds, which is working to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access.

"Disorders" was recorded as a demo six years ago in New Orleans and then saxophonist Skerik "had the epiphany to ask his friend, the singer, musician, artist, and activist Ani DiFranco to add her voice and words," Gossard said. "Ani's fierce melodic independence and her visceral in-the-moment vocal performance took this track to a much higher place. I'm thrilled to have been part of this song and have had the chance to collaborate with this incredible group of artists."

Skerik mentioned to Difranco that he had a track that needed lyrics and vocals and she offered to listen. DiFranco says, "I marveled that anyone could record a song that sounded so cohesive and fully realized with no melody or lyric to guide it. I felt instantly inspired and honored. I was invited to sing about whatever I wanted."

DiFranco goes on to say "With the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, women in every Republican stronghold in this country are left treading in a sea of unnecessary suffering, just trying to keep their heads above water. Poor women will be drowned by the score." This is the reason why the song is a fundraiser for abortion access "to help women who don't have resources but who desperately need abortions" the singer continued.

She goes on to praise the other musicians who took part in this song "not just for the blessing of this track and the honor of being invited into it, but for actually seeing women in their full humanity and being willed to stand with them."

The song was created by Gossard, Josh Evans, Skerik, Stanton Moore and Ani DiFranco. DiFranco's vocals take the song to "a much higher plane" says Gossard who was thrilled to collaborate with the artists and be a part of the song. Listen to "Disorders" below.

"Disorders" - Stone Gossard and Ani DiFranco