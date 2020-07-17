Perry Farrell Shares Song From First Band, Announces Solo Box Set

Perry Farrell made his name as singer for groundbreaking late '80s/early '90s rockers Jane's Addiction, but he was actually in a band before that. Farrell has just issued the song "Ho Ka Hey" from his pre-Jane's band Psi Com. It's part of a larger, career-spanning solo box set that Farrell has in the works called The Glitz; The Glamour.

Psi Com were active between 1981-1985 and there's a definite '80s new wave influence heard in "Ho Ka Hey," which you can listen to in the player below.

Farrell told Kerrang, “The charge was actually led by my management, who went back and listened to the work I’d done and said: ‘You’ve never been fully realized, and we think it’s time that you put this work out in an organized manner.’ They went looking for everything that I’d done, including my first group Psi Com. Somebody actually found the masters for Psi Com in the trash and retrieved them. That’s how little I was paying attention, shall we say, in those days. Back then my attitude was: ‘What I’m about to witness is for my eyes and ears only, and that will make it really valuable.’ That sounds naïve, but in the long run it worked out that way. Psi Com wasn’t heard by a lot of people. We made the record for $500. It’s great to have it now, though, as a way to connect with my past.”

As part of the massive box set, you'll get Psi Com's 5-song EP including "Ho Ka Hey," as well a Kind Heaven LP, a Satellite Party 2LP set, Farrell's Song Yet to Be Sun double LP, a remixes double LP and a rarities and b-sides holographic LP.

Plus, the box set also comes with a Blu-ray featuring the Kind Heaven record mixed in Dolby Atmos with three new Atmos tracks from the remix record. There's also a photographic memoir hardback book, two limited edition Zoltar prints, a bandana and five special exclusive pre-release download tracks delivered monthly leading up to the Nov. 6 release. You can watch a trailer for the entire collection below.

In total, there are 68 tracks of music spanning nine vinyl albums in this collection. It retails for $299 and you can learn more and place your pre-order at this location.

PSI Com, "Ho Ka Hey"

Perry Farrell, The Glitz; The Glamour Box Set Trailer

Perry Farrell, The Glitz; The Glamour Box Set Artwork + Track Listing

PerryFarrell.com

