French dark electronic artist Perturbator, spearheaded by lone visionary James Kent, may not make metal music, but there's quite a lot of common ground between his gloomy swaths of synths on his latest record, Lustful Sacraments, and metal's typical dark leanings. And that's why we invited him to highlight five dark electronic albums any metalhead should listen to.

Perturbator began in 2012 amid a booming development of synthwave / retrowave / darkwave artists, populated by acts such Umberto, Miami Nights 1984, Gatekeeper, Night Satan, Mitch Murder, Dance With the Dead, Carpenter Brut and so many more. Of all the acts, Perturbator's sound was always more tinged with darkness, which is especially true of the cold and forlorn Lustful Sacraments.

Below, Kent explains why his five selections are particularly worthy of your attention as you expand your listening horizons and bring them straight to the edge of the abyss.

Perturbator, "Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze"