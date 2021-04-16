Pestilence Debut New Song With Revamped Lineup, Announce ‘Exitivm’ Album
Danish progressive/technical death metal icons Pestilence have returned with an entirely revamped lineup centered around lone constant, vocalist/guitarist Patrizio Mameli. They've set Exitivm as the title of their ninth album, out June 25, and have debuted the punishing new song "Morbvs Propagationem."
Exitivm marks the debut for three of the band's four members: bassist Joost van der Graaf (ex-Dew Scented, ex-Sinister, Cypher), guitarist Rutger van Noordenburg (Bleeding Gods) and drummer Michiel van der Plicht (Aran Angmar, ex-God Dethroned, ex-Dew Scented).
Even with so much new blood in the band, Pestilence remain faithful to their signature sound, which is one rooted in technical excellence and violent, churning riffs. Although their approach from album to album has changed quite frequently, these hallmarks are constant whether it's thrash-oriented devastation or tumbling head-first down a more progressive/jazz-fusion path.
"Morbvs Propagationem" is an all-out death metal track that should please Pestilence fans of any era.
Head toward the bottom of the page to listen to the new song and read the lyrics below. Look for Exitivm to be released on June 25 through Agonia Records and pre-order the album here. View the album art and track listing beneath the music video, which was produced by Grupa 13.
Pestilence, "Morbvs Propagationem" Lyrics
Riding the winds of disease
Like Pazuzu but so much worse
Spreading the virus with such ease
Breath in this blackened curse
The Oxygen is now filled
With the purest of Hate
A Billion souls are killed
We all share the same faith
Hiding, Lying, Spying, Riding the wings of DEATH
Humanoid life is a waste
Food for the Ancient Ones
Left Soulless death embraced
Planting new crops feeding new suns
Solo: Mameli
I see the future and it`s all Black
Human dna is under attack
By particles of the external Hate
With every breath you take
Solo: v. Noordenburg
Their Will is the new norm
Hailing from outer worldly spheres
This invisible enemy is taking it`s form
To claim, maim then disappears
Pestilence, "Morbvs Propagationem"
Pestilence, Exitivm Album Art + Track Listing
01. "In Omnibvs" (Intro)
02. "Morbvs Propagationem"
03. "Deificvs"
04. "Sempiternvs"
05. "Internicionem"
06. "Mortifervm"
07. "Dominatvi Svbmissa"
08. "Pericvlvm Externvm"
09. "Inficiat"
10. "Exitivm"
11. "Immortvos"
12. "Personatvs Mortem" (Outro)