Danish progressive/technical death metal icons Pestilence have returned with an entirely revamped lineup centered around lone constant, vocalist/guitarist Patrizio Mameli. They've set Exitivm as the title of their ninth album, out June 25, and have debuted the punishing new song "Morbvs Propagationem."

Exitivm marks the debut for three of the band's four members: bassist Joost van der Graaf (ex-Dew Scented, ex-Sinister, Cypher), guitarist Rutger van Noordenburg (Bleeding Gods) and drummer Michiel van der Plicht (Aran Angmar, ex-God Dethroned, ex-Dew Scented).

Even with so much new blood in the band, Pestilence remain faithful to their signature sound, which is one rooted in technical excellence and violent, churning riffs. Although their approach from album to album has changed quite frequently, these hallmarks are constant whether it's thrash-oriented devastation or tumbling head-first down a more progressive/jazz-fusion path.

"Morbvs Propagationem" is an all-out death metal track that should please Pestilence fans of any era.

Head toward the bottom of the page to listen to the new song and read the lyrics below. Look for Exitivm to be released on June 25 through Agonia Records and pre-order the album here. View the album art and track listing beneath the music video, which was produced by Grupa 13.

Pestilence, "Morbvs Propagationem" Lyrics

Riding the winds of disease

Like Pazuzu but so much worse

Spreading the virus with such ease

Breath in this blackened curse The Oxygen is now filled

With the purest of Hate

A Billion souls are killed

We all share the same faith Hiding, Lying, Spying, Riding the wings of DEATH Humanoid life is a waste

Food for the Ancient Ones

Left Soulless death embraced

Planting new crops feeding new suns Solo: Mameli I see the future and it`s all Black

Human dna is under attack

By particles of the external Hate

With every breath you take Solo: v. Noordenburg Their Will is the new norm

Hailing from outer worldly spheres

This invisible enemy is taking it`s form

To claim, maim then disappears

Pestilence, "Morbvs Propagationem"

Pestilence, Exitivm Album Art + Track Listing

01. "In Omnibvs" (Intro)

02. "Morbvs Propagationem"

03. "Deificvs"

04. "Sempiternvs"

05. "Internicionem"

06. "Mortifervm"

07. "Dominatvi Svbmissa"

08. "Pericvlvm Externvm"

09. "Inficiat"

10. "Exitivm"

11. "Immortvos"

12. "Personatvs Mortem" (Outro)