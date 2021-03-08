Phil Demmel Covers Dokken Classic With Megadeth, Symphony X + Steel Panther Members

Former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel continues to use the pandemic downtime for some socially distanced jamming with his pals. His latest "Collab-a-Jam" cover finds some familiar faces joining Demmel for a cover of '80s Dokken classic "Tooth and Nail."

For this jam, Demmel called up Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia, Megadeth's David Ellefson and Symphony X singer Russell Allen.

"Me and Stix has been wanting to jam on something for awhile and finally had the opportunity on one of my favorite tunes from this era," said Demmel. "Steel Panther took over the MH practice gear in Germany after our sets at the Rock Am Park Festival in 2012 and were slaying a bunch of Dokken covers. This had to be one we did."

He continued speaking about putting together the band for this jam, adding, "I had realized that Dave hadn't guested on a CaJ yet so he was a no-brainer. Dave and I have the same mindset as things go and he's one of my favorites in the business. Always quick with the tracks and loves to get things done. Russell was the final piece and came through big. Such a huge talent and gave the song all the sprinkles." Demmel turned to Paul Fig to mix this collaboration, and the final result can be heard in the player below.

"Tooth and Nail" initially appeared on Dokken's 1984 album of the same name. The track served as the b-side to the third single from the record, the rock power ballad "Alone Again."

This marks the ninth "Collab-A-Jam" that Demmel has pulled off over the pandemic, and you can see some of his other star-filled socially distanced collaborations via his YouTube channel here.

Demmel, Allen, Ellefson + Zadinia, "Tooth and Nail" (Dokken Cover)