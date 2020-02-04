Calling all Pantera Stans — Philip Anselmo sang a Pantera deep cut, "We'll Grind That Axe for a Long Time," live for the first time ever last week in Osaka, Japan.

At Osaka's Umeda Club Quattro on Jan. 30, Anselmo and his band the Illegals tackled the Reinventing the Steel track for the very first time. Pantera had never even played the song live before. "We decided for a special occasion... always when you come to a different country — special occasion," the frontman began.

"First and foremost, these songs always, always, always are a tribute and love to Vinnie Paul and Dime," he continued. "Pantera never played this song that we're about to play, we never played it live. This is the first time we've ever played it live ever."

"This is special, this is for the hardcore Pantera fans who remember. This is called 'We'll Grind That Axe for a Long Time.'"

Watch the video below.

Reinventing the Steel will celebrate its 20th anniversary on March 21. It was the last album Pantera released together before they officially disbanded in 2003.