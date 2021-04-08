Philip Anselmo – I Play Pantera Songs to Celebrate Lives of Dimebag Darrell + Vinnie Paul

Some musicians can't bring themselves to play old material after the death of a bandmate, but Philip Anselmo — who's lost not one, but two bandmates — says he still plays Pantera songs to celebrate the lives of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Anselmo's upcoming livestream performance on April 9 with the Illegals is titled "A Vulgar Display of Pantera," and will feature him playing songs from Pantera's catalog.

“It’s one of those cases where you have to say it is what it is,” Anselmo told the News-Herald of experiencing the loss of two former bandmates.

"All of that stuff is terribly sad. It’s [expletive] very tough to wrap my mind around even listening back to Pantera stuff. The truth of it is, I learned a while back dealing with Dimebag’s death that I could muck around and stay in the past and wallow, but it’s not healthy," he continued.

“And in turn, when I play these songs, for me it’s all about celebrating the life of Dimebag and Vince. I have to do the best I can for my brothers who have fallen and for all of our fans. I have to do the best I can and look at the bright side.”

Darrell was shot and killed onstage during a performance in Columbus, Ohio with Damageplan in 2004. Paul died from heart and coronary disease in 2018.

