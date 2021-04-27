Philip Anselmo Reveals Shocking Ranking of Pantera Albums He Sang On

Philip Anselmo has revealed his personal ranking of the six Pantera albums he sang on and the results are quite shocking with some surprisingly low placements on classic albums and a No. 1 pick that no fan likely saw coming.

The legendary frontman, who currently fronts his own namesake group, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals among a handful of others (Down, En Minor, Scour) was asked to prioritize his favorite Pantera records from worst to best in a video interview with Revolver.

After letting out a groan, knowing some difficult decisions now had to be made, the singer said, "The only record I had a tough time doing the sequence to for was the last record, Reinventing the Steel. It was almost like any one of those songs could have opened up the record or closed the record. It was tough. And for that reason alone, I'll go with... ah, this is tough!"

Collecting his thoughts, Anselmo then ranked Pantera's last six records: 1988's Power Metal, 1990's Cowboys From Hell, 1992's Vulgar Display of Power, 1994's Far Beyond Driven, 1996's The Great Southern Trendkill and 2000's Reinventing the Steel.

