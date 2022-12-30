Photos – Fall Out Boy Drummer Andy Hurley Just Got Engaged

Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen.

Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.

Allen is a hairstylist and makeup artist who has also been a promoter and DJ for Emo Nite. The couple started dating in 2016, and she's frequently shared photos of her relationship with the Fall Out Boy drummer on social media, including one recently posing for a "Tennessee Christmas" ahead of the proposal.

Earlier this year, Allen posted on her Instagram, "Been loving this babe for 6 years. We don’t really have an anniversary date, but we just know it was around this time of year that we realized we were each other’s person. Thank you @hurleyxvx for all that you do for our little family. I love you more than I could ever put into words. This is our best thing. #iykyk"

Hurley joined Fall Out Boy full-time in 2003. and later spun off the supergroup The Damned Things along with his FOB cohort Joe Trohman.

Congrats to the happy couple.