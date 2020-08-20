Photos: Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Through the Years

In celebration of Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst's birthday, we're taking a look at the notorious rocker through the years with a series of 25 photos spanning his professional career.

The Bizkit frontman was born William Frederick Durst on Aug. 20, 1970, in Jacksonville, Florida. His Wiccan family relocated to North Carolina by the time he was one, where he spent the rest of his youth, having moved from Cherryville to Gastonia at the age of 12.

During his formative years, he developed a deepening interest in music ranging from punk, to metal, to hip-hop, paving the way for the amalgamation of aggressive music adopted by Limp Bizkit as nu-metal ascended in popularity toward the dawn of the new millennium.

He even joined the Navy from 1988 through 1990, but left on his own accord (he could do it all for the nookie, just not the Navy) and opted to go back to his birthplace — Jacksonville — where he'd later form Limp Bizkit.

Durst's image is iconic, to say the least. In his early career, he was seemingly never without a backward-facing red New York Yankees hat, though as you'll see below, that enduring hat wasn't as ever-present as it may have appeared. He also seems to have a love/hate relationship with facial hair, oftentimes sporting a variety of bearded looks while mostly keeping it close to clean-shaven onstage.

But enough of that, let's get rollin' (rollin' rollin') with the Durst-thirst photos we promised you earlier. Let out a big "Awwww, c'mon!" and get scrollin' (scrollin' scrollin').

