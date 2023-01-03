Photos – Tom Petty’s Beach House Under Contract for Nearly $10 Million

Tom Petty's estate is selling the late musician's former oceanfront home in Malibu, Calif., for nearly 10 million dollars. TMZ reports that that the 3-bedroom Escondido Beach compound was listed on Dec. 14 and an offer was accepted on Christmas Eve. Apparently there are a few details to be ironed out before the deal is final.

On a shore known for its huge beachfront mansions and celebrity residents such as Angelina Jolie and Dr. Dre, Tom Petty lived in a relatively modest home when he was staying there. Comprised of a main and guest house, Petty's bungalow-style dwelling gives off a luxury cabin-vibe appeal among it's more modern architectural neighbors.

The two bedroom main suite boasts a massive floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace that separates the kitchen and living area. Impressive slabs and beams of dark and white wood make the interior structure of the home. A stretch of windows and sliding doors opens up from the living area to the house-wide balcony overlooking the ocean. The guest house has a similar cabin style, but smaller, and was used as Petty's recording studio while there.

The property totals 2,200 square feet, and uses almost all of it's 66 foot-long private beach frontage. Petty bought the home for $6.8 million in 2010 and stands to made a tidy profit if the sale of $9.85 million goes through.

Aside from selling some property, Petty's estate has been busy protecting the misuse of his music by political candidates. See what they did to Arizona Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake here.

Check out what it's like to not "live like a refugee" with some pictures of the late great Tom Petty's beach house, below.

