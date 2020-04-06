Front Lawn Pink Floyd Cover Concert Shut Down by Police

A front lawn party in Rumson, New Jersey where two men were playing Pink Floyd covers for a small crowd, was shut down by police over the weekend. When the cops showed up, the duo were playing "Wish You Were Here."

Over 30 people came to watch the duo jam. The local rockers were more than prepared, equipped with acoustic guitars, microphones and amplifiers and they even broadcasted the event live on Facebook.

This gathering was in direct violation of emergency orders issued by Governor Phil Murphy's in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Police have been cracking down on small gatherings like this local event in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. When the guests were informed they had to leave, some shouted out, "Fuck the police," and, "Welcome to Nazi Germany."

The Borough of Rumson Police Department's post on the matter can be seen below.

"The Governor’s executive orders are commonsense measures to keep people safe during this historic health crisis," commented Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, as reported by New Jersey's 101.5 WKXW.

"When people like the partiers in Rumson flout the orders and show disrespect and hostility to police officers, they not only put themselves and the others immediately involved in peril, they risk inciting others to engage in such irresponsible and dangerous behavior," the Attorney General continued. "Our police officers are working courageously every day to protect us all, and we will continue to charge anyone who violates the emergency orders, which literally are a matter of life and death."

To view the best practices for keeping yourself and others safe from the coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization's website.