Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has just launched a new band called The Rockett Mafia and he's unveiled the full lineup as well.

The news comes as it appears Rockett will have additional time in 2025 now that Bret Michaels has alluded to Poison's return to the road in 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Learn more about the band below.

The Rockett Mafia Lineup

Rockett has recruited three additional musicians to join him.

"This little band was created to have fun re-imagining, for the most part, 70's cover songs, but not the usual batch that you'd expect," Rockett teases on social media.

Building anticipation, he enthuses, "Wait until you hear some of these songs and you'll go, 'Hey, I know that song! I can't believe they are playing that!' However, do not discount original material. Brandon and Mick both are powerhouses."

The lineup includes:

Vocals / Guitar — Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels)

Guitar — Mick Sweda (ex-BulletBoys)

Bass — Bryan Kimes (Girlfriend In a Coma - The Smiths/Morrissey tribute)

Drums — Rikki Rockett (Poison, Devil City Angels)

Poison 2026 40th Anniversary Tour?

Some members of Poison had been under the impression that a 2025 tour was part of the plan, but that conversation has now shifted to 2026.

Clearing the air on some back-and-forth between bandmates, Michaels firmly addressed his intentions with Poison in a statement shared on Facebook.

He began by saying it is "no secret" that 2025 is mostly reserved for focusing on his health, "starting with my diabetes, which needs a tune-up." However, the singer had repeated multiple times in the past that Poison would play stadiums and arenas in 2025.

"However, in 2026, I’m excited to say it will be Poison’s 40th anniversary since the release of Look What the Cat Dragged In in 1986, so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026," Michaels forecasted, suggesting the group would embark on a 40-date tour.

This prompted a clarification from Rockett, who insisted, "People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason Poison isn't touring in 2025 is because Bret doesn't want to. Doesn't matter what the reason for him is as far as what I said. I'm simply telling you why so that CC, Bobby or myself doesn't get blamed. It isn't dirt. It isn't a fight. Just the facts, ma'am. Surmise what you want from it. You will anyway!"