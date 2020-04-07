Louisiana police have been receiving complaints after officers used The Purge siren to begin a coronavirus curfew. Numerous residents of Crowley posted videos of the siren to social media, some furious that police would use the horror film soundbite.

The Purge originally debuted in 2013, depicting an annual event where all crime, including murder, is temporarily legal for 12 hours. It became one of the decade’s biggest horror film hits, reaching No. 1 at the box office and spawning a handful of sequels plus a television series.

In the franchise, the annual Purge is declared with a recognizable siren. After police used the sound in real life to differentiate from the typical police siren, Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC he had no idea the sound was associated with the horror film. They don’t plan on using the sound effect again.

The police department has reportedly received hundreds of complaints about the Purge siren. [via Alt Press]

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office also commented on the incident:

Last night a ”Purge Siren” was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process.

We were not involved in the use of the “Purge Siren” and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose.

Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriffs Office.

Thank you

KP Gibson

A fifth Purge film is scheduled to be released on July 10, but the franchise’s final chapter may be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.