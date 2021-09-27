Poll: What’s the Best Stone Temple Pilots Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Stone Temple Pilots song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is Stone Temple Pilots, one of the key bands in the emergence of '90s grunge. The band's big breakout came not too long after Seattle's grunge explosion, adding another flavor coming from their SoCal home base of San Diego.

The group initially formed in 1989 under the name Mighty Joe Young before adopting the moniker that fans all know today upon signing to Atlantic Records. Though the later era of the band featured Chester Bennington and currently has Jeff Gutt fronting the group, the bulk of their hits came over the course of six studio albums in which Scott Weiland was the band's charismatic frontman.

So let us know which of the songs below is your favorite and then be sure to tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

And just this reminder to tune in tonight to see which Nirvana songs from last week's poll you voted as your favorites.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.