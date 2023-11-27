POLL: What Is the Best Tool Album? – VOTE NOW!

In the modern rock and metal world, Tool albums have become events. Despite a career that's spanned three decades, the group have notoriously taken their time turning around albums, which has made the anticipation all the more heightened for their fan base when a new album does arrive. That's led to five studio albums, each with a huge amount of fanfare, but which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.



It all started for Tool back in 1993, with the buzz already building after the previous year's Opiate EP. But Undertow delivered on that promise as the band's first full-length spawned the radio and MTV hit "Sober," as well as "Prison Sex" and the title track.

The group returned three years later in 1996 with their highly acclaimed sophomore set, Aenima. The album yielded the singles "Stinkfist," "H.," the title track and fan favorite "Forty Six & 2."

Lateralus kicked off the new decade with 2001 offering yielding the radio favorites "Schism," "Parabola" and the title track. Then, five years later in 2006, we got the 10,000 Days album, which would be their last offering for a significant period of time. The record spawned the singles "Vicarious," "The Pot" and "Jambi," as well as the fan favorite "Rosetta Stoned."

From there, it would be 13 more years before another album, with legal issues and perfectionistic tendencies causing a long layoff between records. Fear Inoculum arrived in 2013, featuring the title track along with the "Pneuma" and the Grammy-nominated song "7empest."

That's five amazing records.

