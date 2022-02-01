Poll: What Was Your Favorite New Song in January? – Vote Now

Normally, at the start of each month, we tell you what our favorite new songs were that came out the month prior. We're still going to be doing that throughout 2022, but now we want to ask you about your favorites.

January actually gave us a pretty solid set of new music releases — we heard new songs from Korn, whose upcoming album Requiem will be out this Friday (Feb. 4), Ghost, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Skillet, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Asking Alexandria, Meshuggah and more. So, we rounded up 20 of the biggest rock and metal songs from the month and compiled them into a poll for you to choose which one you liked the most.

Head below to vote.

If you're interested, you can check out our January staff picks here to check out other new tracks that didn't make it to this list. And don't forget to follow our Weekly Wire playlist, which is updated weekly, to further expand your horizons even more.

February is looking bright, too. In addition to a new album from Korn, Slash's fourth album with Kennedy and the Conspirators, titled 4, will be released Feb. 11. We'll also hear new records from Saxon, Eddie Vedder, Napalm Death, Matt Pike, Bad Omens, George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher and more.

See our 2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar to stay up to date on what else is to come this year.