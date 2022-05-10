Polyphia Reveal Flamenco-Infused Funk on ‘Playing God,’ Announce First North American Headline Tour

And now for something a little different. Polyphia have been tearing it up in the world of instrumental rock music in recent years and the group is back with their latest song "Playing God" and their first North American headline tour coming this summer.

"Playing God" is the band's first new release since 2019 and it finds the band filling the song with Spanish flavor, utilizing complex arrangements with nuevo flamenco guitars, a bit a bossa nova flair and some trap-styled rhythms to deliver something intriguing. This also marks the band's first time utilizing nylon stringed guitars as well. Take a listen and watch the Caleb Young-directed video for "Playing God" below.

While a new album has yet to be revealed, you can pick up "Playing God" via multiple platforms at this location.

Dubbed one of our Top 10 Instrumental Acts in Rock + Metal in 2019, the Texas-based progressive rockers most recently released their 2018 album New Levels New Devils. They were also part of a 2019 collaboration with Babymetal on the song "Brand New Day."

You can look for the band playing their first North American headline tour this summer, with dates starting July 28 in Houston. German prog metal outfit Unprocessed and hardcore duo Death Tour will provide support on the run. Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 13) and you can see all the dates listed below. Ticketing info can be found via the group's website.

Polyphia, "Playing God"

Polyphia 2022 Tour Dates

​​July 28 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

July 29 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Aug. 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Aug. 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Aug. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Aug. 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Aug. 8 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Aug. 9 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Aug. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Aug. 15 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Aug. 16 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theatre

Aug. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Aug. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Aug. 20 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial

Aug. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

Aug. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Aug. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda Theatre

Aug. 28 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse

Aug. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Sept. 2 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theatre

Sept. 3 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

