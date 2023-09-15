26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Broadside, Hotel Bleu

Genre: pop-punk/alternative

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Cirith Ungol, Dark Parade

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Cruciamentum, Obsidian Refractions

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Erection House, Feels of Correction

Genre: trance rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Ex Everything, Slow Change Will Pull Us All Apart

Genre:

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Future Static, Liminality

Genre: alt-metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Immortal Guardian, Unite and Conquer

Genre: power metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

King Louie Bankston, Harahan Fats

Genre: garage rock/swamp pop

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Lower 13, Deception EP

Genre: melodic metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

No pre-order or new song available.

Magnolia Park, Halloween Mixtape II

Genre: industrial rock / nu-metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Master's Call, A Journey for the Damned

Genre: black/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Mortuary Drape, Black Mirror

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Nahasheol, Serpens Abyssi

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Newdad, Madra

Genre: indie/alt-rock/post-punk

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Omission, Disciples of Ravens Vengeance

Genre: blackened thrash

Release Date: Oct. 24

Pre-order here.

Plaguemace, Reptilian Warlords

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Quarters of Change, Portraits

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Ryujin, Ryujin

Genre: samurai metal

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Sadistic Force, Midnight Assassin

Genre: blackened thrash

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Suffocation, Hymns From the Apocrypha

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Tenebro, Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla

Genre: horror-themed death metal

Release Date: Nov. 21

Pre-order here.

Tomb Mold, The Enduring Spirit

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 15 (Oct. 13 for physical release)

Purchase here.

Tortuga, Iterations

Genre: psychedelic doom/prog metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Unprocessed, ...And Everything In Between

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

While She Sleeps, SELF HELL

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Youth Fountain, Together In Lonesome

Genre: pop-punk/emo

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.