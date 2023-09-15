26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Broadside, Hotel Bleu
Genre: pop-punk/alternative
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Cirith Ungol, Dark Parade
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Cruciamentum, Obsidian Refractions
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Erection House, Feels of Correction
Genre: trance rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Ex Everything, Slow Change Will Pull Us All Apart
Genre:
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Future Static, Liminality
Genre: alt-metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Immortal Guardian, Unite and Conquer
Genre: power metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
King Louie Bankston, Harahan Fats
Genre: garage rock/swamp pop
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Lower 13, Deception EP
Genre: melodic metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
No pre-order or new song available.
Magnolia Park, Halloween Mixtape II
Genre: industrial rock / nu-metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Master's Call, A Journey for the Damned
Genre: black/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Mortuary Drape, Black Mirror
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Nahasheol, Serpens Abyssi
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Newdad, Madra
Genre: indie/alt-rock/post-punk
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Omission, Disciples of Ravens Vengeance
Genre: blackened thrash
Release Date: Oct. 24
Pre-order here.
Plaguemace, Reptilian Warlords
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Quarters of Change, Portraits
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Ryujin, Ryujin
Genre: samurai metal
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Sadistic Force, Midnight Assassin
Genre: blackened thrash
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Suffocation, Hymns From the Apocrypha
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Tenebro, Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
Genre: horror-themed death metal
Release Date: Nov. 21
Pre-order here.
Tomb Mold, The Enduring Spirit
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 15 (Oct. 13 for physical release)
Purchase here.
Tortuga, Iterations
Genre: psychedelic doom/prog metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Unprocessed, ...And Everything In Between
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
While She Sleeps, SELF HELL
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Youth Fountain, Together In Lonesome
Genre: pop-punk/emo
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.