Polyphia Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Polyphia have been turning heads since 2010 with their brand of instrumental progressive rock, and they'll likely make some more fans when they hit the road next spring in support of their Remember That You Will Die album. The band just announced dates that will carry them from late March through mid-April, providing their first extensive touring after the album's release.

The group will allow fans some time to digest the new music before hitting the road, with the album arriving this Friday (Oct. 28). Dates for the U.S. run start on March 24 in Nashville and continue through April 14 in Dallas. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

It should also be noted that once the band hits the road, they're keeping the momentum going with a May run of dates in the U.K. and Europe starting May 9 in Bristol and concluding May 26 in Paris. Tickets for that run can be purchased via the band's website.

As for the North American trek, VIP packages and general admission ticketing kicks off this Friday (Oct. 28) at 9AM local time. Head to the group's website to buy your tickets.

And as mentioned, Polyphia's Remember That You Will Die album is also due this Friday (Oct. 28). It features the songs "ABC," "Neurotica" and "Playing God." You can currently pre-order the set in a variety of formats via the band's website.

Polyphia 2023 U.S. Tour

March 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 26 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

March 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

March 30 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

March 31 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

April 1 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 6 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe

April 7 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

April 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 9 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

April 11 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

April 13 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

April 14 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

