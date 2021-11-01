Welcome back, Porcupine Tree! The progressive rock outfit initially launched by Steven Wilson are back together, having recently worked on a new album with the first song "Harridan" arriving for listeners today (Nov. 1).

As stated, there is a new album in the works, with Porcupine Tree set to drop Closure / Continuation on June 22 of next year via Music For Nations / Megaforce Records. This will be the band's first new release since their 2009 album The Incident.

As for the new song, it clocks in at just over eight minutes in length, taking listeners on a journey that kicks off with funky bass, jutting and pulsing rhythms and crashing drums, before a melodic mid-section allows the outfit to reset and finish out the song in a more crushing and heavy style with swinging guitar and tribal beats.

“‘Harridan’ and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of The Incident,” reveals the band. “They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on. There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us."

They continue, "Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band – the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through ‘Harridan.’”

Dig into the lyrics and take a listen to the song below and if you like what you hear, the track is available here.

Porcupine Tree, "Harridan" Lyrics

Gold man bites down on a silver tongue

Takes a deep breath and blows the candle out

He knows the truth but he keeps it to himself

Here it is

You can only save yourself

Only yourself When we bite the dust

We will hide our cuts from the world

When you’re in the dirt

You don’t show your hurt to the world Cold man, white knuckles on the wheel

Well it’s all just there to steal

You just gotta take it

Take it like the harridan you are It’s the time of the almost rain without you

I am in debt to night

And gone to earth for love

And I, a shadow

And what of us?

Porcupine Tree, "Harridan"

As for the Closure / Continuation album, as stated, it's now due on June 24, 2022. Fans will be able to pick it up on standard CD, standard black vinyl 2x12” LP, white vinyl 2x12” LP, transparent blue vinyl 2x12” LP, and white cassette. In addition, a limited audiophile deluxe LP will also be available, cut at 45rpm on 3x12” clear vinyl in 12” slipcase box with two bonus tracks; a limited audiophile deluxe CD in 12” slipcase box will include the standard CD, a second disc with three bonus tracks and instrumentals, Blu-ray disc with 5.1/Dolby Atmos and HD audio versions of the album, and an exclusive album art book. Pre-orders are available now at this location.

Though a track listing has not been revealed, the album artwork can be viewed below. You can also look for Porcupine Tree returning to the road in 2022, with a European trek already booked. See the dates below and get ticketing info here.

Porcupine Tree, Closure / Continuation Album Artwork

Music For Nations / Megaforce Records

Porcupine Tree 2022 U.K. + European Tour

Oct. 21 - Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle

Oct. 23 - Vienna, AU @ Gasometer

Oct. 24 - Milan, IT @ Forum

Oct. 27 - Stockholm, SW @ Globe

Oct. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre

Oct. 30 - Katowice, PO @ Spodek Hall

Nov. 2 - Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

Nov. 4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

Nov. 6 - Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena

Nov. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome

Nov. 9 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Nov. 11 - London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley