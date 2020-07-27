Portland Protestors + Rioters Chant Rage Against the Machine Lyrics at Federal Agents

The situation between protestors/rioters and federal agents in Portland, Ore. has been escalating throughout the month of July, with many questioning whether fascism has fully arrived in the United States. In defiance of federal agents, citizens gathered in public have been chanting along with Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”

Many Americans have expressed outrage with the federal agents who’ve swarmed Portland, especially after numerous occasions when officers failed to identify themselves or present badges while grabbing protestors and leading them into unmarked vehicles. The agents are acting as a paramilitary arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello shared a video of protestors shouting the “Killing in the Name” lyrics, “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” while clashing with authorities behind a barricade:

YouTube videos document other occasions when the protest anthem’s crescendo has been sung by protestors and rioters:

This current wave of political unrest in the United States was sparked by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Various rock and metal musicians have reacted to Floyd's death, sharing powerful sentiments and joining the fight for social justice.