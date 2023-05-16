Post Malone Plays Guitar on Every Song on His New Album ‘Austin,’ Wears Black Sabbath Shirt Onstage

In an Instagram video, superstar Post Malone reveals the title and release date of his new album — Austin, out July 28 — and also confirms he plays guitar on every single track.

His musical output is firmly in the pop/hip-hop realm, but he's a known rock and metal fan who performed with Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and took the stage with Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019. There was also a livestream show with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker where Posty played guitar and sang 15 Nirvana songs.

Post Malone's affinity for rock and metal goes even deeper, so the fact that he's making guitar a prominent part of what will be his fifth studio album is pretty exciting.

About Post Malone's New Album Austin

"It’s Posty. I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much. I’m here on tour in Europe right now and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th. It’s called ‘Austin,’ like my name. That is my name," Post Malone says at the beginning of the Instagram video (seen below).

"It’s been some of the funnest [sic] music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least. You know, trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff," he continues, divulging, " I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you."

Speaking about the contents of the album, he goes on, ‘Chemical' is out and that song is on the record. And then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning’ with a ‘u’. But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland. It’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass."

Amped for the July 28 release, Post Malone adds, "But I’m super excited for you guys to hear it and I love you guys so very much. You know, I hope you guys just keep fucking being amazing and keep spreading love and just keep being yourself and I fucking love y’all, man. Have a great fucking night, have a great fucking week, hug your fam, and just keep spreading love. Love you guys!"

Post Malone Wears Black Sabbath Shirt Onstage

On Mother's Day (May 14), Post Malone sent out well wishes to moms around the world onstage in Birmingham, England. Fittingly, he wore a Black Sabbath shirt in honor of the Birmingham natives, even though it was a shirt representing the Heaven and Hell album, the first Sabbath record to feature New York born singer Ronnie James Dio.

