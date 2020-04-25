Post Malone's at-home COVID-19 relief benefit show with Blink-182's Travis Barker featured a total of 15 Nirvana cover songs and can now be viewed in it's entirety at the bottom of this page.

The two were flanked by bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mac as they tore through a set that, surprisingly, did not include "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Malone and Lee both wore flower-print dresses as a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain and opened the 77-minute live stream with the In Utero cut "Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle."

The performance drew praise from Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, who expressed his appreciation on Twitter a handful of times while the show was happening.

"So proud of Post Malone and crew," wrote the bass player, who shared an old photo of the group.

"I don't think these fellows could play any better," he wrote a few minutes later, exclaiming, "They are on fire!!!!"

Fans engaged with Novoselic while the covers set, expressing their gratitude for Nirvana's music while relaying how exciting it was to see these songs performed live. Touched, Novoselic tweeted, "Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show."

As stated earlier, this performance was held as a COVID-19 benefit, with proceeds going to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). Google agreed to match all donations at 2:1 rate up to $5 million. As of press time, the benefit raised over $2.7 million dollars.

The complete set list can also be viewed beneath the video below.

Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute + COVID-19 Relief Show With Travis Barker

Post Malone's Nirvana Covers Set List

01. "Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle"

02. "Drain You"

03. "Come As You Are"

04. "Lounge Act"

05. "School"

06. "Heart-Shaped Box"

07. "Something In The Way"

08. "About A Girl"

09. "Stay Away"

10. "Lithium"

11. "Breed"

12. "On A Plain"

13. "Very Ape"

14. "Territorial Pissings"

15. "In Bloom"