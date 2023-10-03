The Power Hour rock music talk show has announced a wealth of big-name guests for Season 2, which officially kicks off this Thursday (Oct. 5).

The show is a partnership between AXS TV and festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, and features a fan-voted music video countdown, interviews with musical guests from all eras of rock and three host personalities (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, Josh Bernstein) with a penchant for cheeky humor.

Season 1 of The Power Hour premiered in February this year and was awarded a multi-episode extension in the spring, now staring down another TV season.

“We’re riding the unstoppable wave of momentum with The Power Hour, and it’s a thrill to have Caity Babs, Matt Pinfield, and Josh Bernstein back for Season 2. As the ONLY show on television devoted to and featuring rock 'n' roll, there is no better place to get your fix than The Power Hour on AXS TV,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents.

Get all the details below.

The Power Hour, Season 2 Guests

“The lineup of rock 'n' roll legends we have for Season 2 of The Power Hour is comprised of some of the biggest names in music history," begins co-host Matt Pinfield, "Many of these artists I have known for years and consider friends, but being able to have them join the show with Josh and Caity is a new career highlight for me. We’re just as excited to turn viewers on to all of the new bands we’ve been discovering and premiering, who are the future of rock music.”

The guests are:

Green Day

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters)

The Black Keys

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

John Taylor (Duran Duran)

Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes)

Joe Satriani

Nancy Wilson (Heart)

Ian Astbury (The Cult)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Justin Hawkins (The Darkness)

Daryl McDaniels (Run-D.M.C.)

Caleb Shomo (Beartooth)

and members of:

Blondie

Sex Pistols

Godsmack

Staind

Bad Omens

Train

The Interruptors

311

Megadeth

Spiritbox

Dethklok

Fear

Steel Panther

Royal Blood

When + Where Can I Watch Season 2 of The Power Hour?

The Power Hour will air Thursday nights at 11PM ET / 8PM PT on AXS TV, right after IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, starting Oct. 5, 2023.