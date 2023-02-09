AXS Brings Weekly Rock Talk Series ‘Power Hour’ to TV

It's time for rock and metal to be front and center in the TV world again, and AXS TV is calling upon rock industry vets Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1, KLOS-FM), Caity Babs (Sirius XM's Octane) and Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) to bring it to you. The three hosts have already made inroads on Twitch with their Danny Wimmer Presents-produced series, POWER HOUR, and they're now taking the rock talk to AXS-TV with an inaugural 10-episode season featuring a who's who of rock and metal.

The new series features exclusive interviews with Slipknot's Corey Taylor, as well as members of Halestorm, Anthrax, Godsmack and plenty more. POWER HOUR also offers a mix of the biggest new music videos and finds the host breaking down some of the biggest news going on in the rock world. And, as if that weren't enough, the viewers get a say in the programming by choosing the Top 5 videos in the world that are part of a special weekly spotlight during the show.

“It’s exciting to host this show every week with Josh and Caity,” says Pinfield. “Thanks to AXS TV and DWP, there is finally a destination to see all the hottest new rock videos every week on POWER HOUR. There hasn’t been a destination on TV like this for fans of rock music in a long time.”

“POWER HOUR is tailor-made for AXS TV viewers, giving them all the latest information on the artists they love and the music that moves them,” said Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s Vice President of Programming. “This is the first time AXS TV is airing a true rock news magazine, and we could not think of anyone better to lead it than Matt, Josh and Caity. They each have a deep passion for music and unparalleled knowledge that spans across a wide range of eras. We are excited to have them onboard and the DWP team, and we cannot wait to debut this new genre for our audience—creating the ultimate destination where they can come and keep current with all of their favorite bands right here in one place.”

“Rock is such an important genre in the music industry and has been largely ignored by mainstream TV. A weekly show that focuses specifically within the realm of rock is long overdue and we are thrilled to be on the frontline with AXS TV in bringing it to the airwaves,” adds Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our hosts’ passion for music, combined with decades of experience covering the genre, promise to deliver a one-two punch covering all things in the week of rock!”

In addition to the aforementioned acts, viewers can look forward to segments with such rock and metal stars as GWAR, Shinedown, Butcher Babies, Theory of a Deadman, Alter Bridge, New Years Day, Black Stone Cherry, Lilith Czar, Beartooth, Eva Under Fire, Versus Me, Ill Niño and more.

So be sure to tune in next Wednesday (Feb. 15) for the series premier of POWER HOUR on AXS-TV. The debut episode airs at 10PM ET / 7PM PT. Check out a teaser trailer for Season 1 of POWER HOUR below.

AXS-TV's Power Hour Trailer