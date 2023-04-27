The Power Hour, the new rock and metal talk TV show, has been given a seven-episode extension by AXS. The impressive list of upcoming guests includes Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, In This Moment's Maria Brink, Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen, and several others.

Hosted by Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1), Caity Babs (SiriusXM's Octane) and Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire), the show premiered on Feb. 15 after initially launching on the Danny Wimmer Presents Twitch channel. The show mixes in insider information and commentary, music videos and exclusive interviews, serving as a necessary catch-all for fans of heavy music.

“DWP lives and breathes rock ‘n’ roll so we are incredibly excited to be bringing more episodes of The Power Hour to AXS TV,” enthuses Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “The fan feedback around Matt, Caity and Josh is next level and we can’t wait to see what they do next!"

Having already featured the likes of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Billy Idol and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, the next slate of episodes is just as stacked.

Who are all the new musical guests?

The extended first season will feature the following guests:

Nickelback

Stewart Copeland (The Police)

"Weird Al' Yankovic

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge)

Ronnie Radke (Falling In Reverse)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch)

Chris Motionless (Motionless in White)

Andy Biersack (Black Veil Brides)

Scott Stapp (Creed)

Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)

Additionally, two live and in-person episodes will be filmed on-site at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music festivals.

“Our audience of true music aficionados have warmly embraced The Power Hour, helping its inaugural season get off to a strong start on AXS TV,” adds Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s Vice President of Programming. “Matt, Caity, and Josh aren’t just experts — they’re fans, themselves, and their genuine passion and personalities really resonate with viewers. We are pleased to announce more episodes, and we look forward to welcoming the series to our popular ‘Sunday Night Rocks’ lineup in May.”

Where and when can I watch new episodes?

New episodes of The Power Hour will debut on AXS on Sundays at 7PM ET/4PM PT, starting May 7. The show will lead AXS' "Sunday Night Rocks" lineup, which also includes the original music series Top Ten Revealed (8PM ET/5PM PT) and Vinyl Obsession (8:30PM ET/5:30PM PT).

The Power Hour episodes will be re-broadcasted on Wednesdays at 10PM ET and 1AM ET in addition to Saturdays at 12PM ET, all on AXS.

The Power Hour Promo Video

