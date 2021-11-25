Prankster Calls Conservative Morning Show + Names as Many Punk Bands as Possible

A man called a conservative morning show and tried to name as many punk bands as possible before the hosts found out what he was doing. Spoiler alert: they never caught on. Check out the video below.

Some of the most memorable lines from the bit include: "everytime you Blink, 182 kids, they go missing," and "we need to Rise Against, or they're going to have to deal with the Fallout...Boy."

The man, a visual artist by the name of Rob Dobi, received a lot of praise for his performance as a Republican named "Bill," including from Rise Against and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!

How many band names can you catch?

Conservative Morning Show Prank