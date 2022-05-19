That Time a Pre-Fame Angelina Jolie Starred in a Meat Loaf Video

Angelina Jolie has been in a ton of movies from Lara Croft: Tombraider, to Mr. & Mrs. Smith, to Maleficient and many, many more, but like many actresses, she found some early work in music videos. For Jolie, one of her biggest pre-fame moments came when she starred in a Meat Loaf music video when she was 18, about a year before she landed her first significant film role in the movie Hackers.

The music video for "Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through" was released in 1994 and is all about how rock music is always there to help you through troubled times. Jolie plays a runaway teenager who finds an old jukebox in a junkyard that explodes, saving her from two men that were chasing her and revealing Meat Loaf the fortuneteller.

Meat Loaf comes to her rescue, taking Jolie away on a motorcycle, and showing the troubled youth her family that's crying and worried about her while talking to the police about how she's missing. He also shows her glimpses into other people's lives and how music saved them as well. It's all tied up in a happy ending as Jolie returns back home to her family.

It's not the only music video the actress has starred in, according to IMDb Angelina Jolie has also been in Lenny Kravtiz's "Stand by My Woman" music video, Widespread Panic's "Wonderin'" music video, The Lemonheads' music video for "It's About Time" and in 1997 after her film career started in earnest she appeared in The Rolling Stones' music video for "Anybody Seen My Baby?". She was also in her ex-husband's (Billy Bob Thornton) music video for "Angelina" and Korn's "Did My Time" music video too.

You can watch Angelina Jolie in Meat Loaf's music video for "Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through" below.

Meat Loaf, "Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through" (Starring Angelina Jolie)