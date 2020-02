Don’t miss music legend Morrissey in his exclusive Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from June 26th – July 4th!

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10AM PT, get tickets before anyone else with code ‘VEGAS’ at Ticketmaster.com/MorrisseyVegas. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM PT.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT.