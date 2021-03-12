10 Progressive Death Metal Songs All Metalheads Should Know

Progressive death metal is one of the most malleable subgenres of music.

Popularized by icons such as Between The Buried And Me, Death, Cynic and Opeth, it basically blends the growling vocals, aggressive rhythms and raucous guitarwork of traditional death metal with the colorfulness, intricacies and eccentricities of prog rock/folk artists such as Yes, Camel, Jethro Tull and Rush.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Opeth’s seminal fifth LP, Blackwater Park, which is as good an opportunity as any to explore some vital progressive death metal songs.

Whether brief or lengthy, popular or underknown, the following 10 tracks are absolutely essential examples of the style.