Here are the 11 best debut albums by progressive death metal bands (ranked)!

It’s no shock to say that some of the best progressive death metal bands – such as Between the Buried and Me and Amorphis — have released some of the best albums in the subgenre. However, that doesn’t mean that they struck gold right out of the gate, as their first records may’ve demonstrated little — or none — of the incredible sound they’d later develop.

On the other hand, there are just as many artists whose initial collections showed a lot of potential and clearly pointed to where they’d go in the future.

READ MORE: The Best Album by 11 Legendary Death Metal Bands

So, which progressive death metal groups had the best debuts? That’s what we’re here to find out!

Keep in mind that we’re selecting only sequences that already illustrated some degree of progressive rock tenacity (so no albums by bands who’d eventually incorporate prog into their arsenal).

Likewise, there might be some overlap with adjacent styles such as tech-death, melodeath, extreme metal and metalcore. In the interest of keeping things simple and not splitting hairs, though, we’re still putting them under the larger umbrella since they sufficiently embody the spirit and skills of progressive death metal.

Be sure to let us know which prog-death introductions impressed you the most, too, after you check out our officially ranking of the 11 best debut albums by progressive death metal bands!

The 11 Best Debut Albums by Progressive Death Metal Bands (Ranked) Keep scrolling to see which progressive death metal bands made the best first impressions! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Now that we've looked at debuts, see the 11 (unranked) best albums in all of progressive death metal below.

The 11 Best Progressive Death Metal Albums of All Time Keep scrolling to see why these 11 progressive death metal albums need to be in your collection! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.