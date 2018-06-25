Warning! This one is not for the squeamish, but Tom Morello is ready for a quick turnaround after recently having surgery on his fractured hand. The Prophets of Rage guitarist posted a photo of his open wound being treated as a steel insertion is expected to help him heal and return to action.

According to his posting, Morello fractured his playing hand this past Thursday (June 21), with the surgery taking place on Sunday (June 24) and plans to be back onstage in Sweden tomorrow night (June 26). Morello then wrapped his post with a series of hashtags: "#WeCantBeStopped #DjangoReinhardtLives #TheShowMustGoOn #TheBionicMan" Check out the gruesome photo below.

Prophets of Rage are currently in the midst of a European tour with the Stockholm show being their next official date. The current European tour leg runs through July 14 at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain.

The band won't get much of a break, as a little over a week later they'll be back on stages in North America, kicking off their summer run with Avenged Sevenfold July 22 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. See all of their scheduled dates and find out where you can see "the bionic man" Tom Morello here.

