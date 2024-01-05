Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has broken his silence for the first time since we learned the rap-rock pioneers are done touring and playing live.

The guitarist responded on social media by sharing his 2023 speech from Rage Against the Machine's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, Rage drummer Brad Wilk issued a statement that said, "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further.”

Wilk added, "So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again."

The following day, Morello posted the video of his speech on X (formerly Twitter), adding in text only his closing remark from that address — "History, like music, is not something that 'happens.' It's something you MAKE." He did not offer overt comment on Rage's future or Wilk's remarks.

Rage in the Rock Hall

Last November, Morello accepted the award on everyone's behalf, as the other three Rage Against the Machine members — Wilk, Tim Commerford and Zack de la Rocha — didn't attend.

Ahead of the ceremony, the band jointly issued a statement that said, "Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and the mission of Rage Against the Machine. We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we've worked with and all the activists, organizers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our our art."

Tom Morello's Rock Hall Speech

Is his 2023 speech, Morello began by acknowledging that "like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including about being inducted into the Rock Hall." The guitarist went on to explain that his personal reason for attending was not just to celebrate Rage Against the Machine's career, but also the band's mission and fans.

"The lesson I've learned from Rage fans is that music can change the world," Morello said. "Daily, I hear from fans who've been affected by our music and in turn have affected our world in significant ways."

He added, "Can music change the world? The whole fucking aim is to change the world. Or, at a bare minimum, to stir up a shitload of trouble."

Tom Morello First Post Since We Learned Rage Against the Machine Are Done Playing Live - Jan. 4, 2024