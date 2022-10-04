Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour, Zack de la Rocha Issues Statement

Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha has some disappointing news to deliver, revealing that the recovery from his torn achilles tendon injury will need more time and that as a result the band has decided to call off their 2023 North American tour dates.

Fans will recall de la Rocha injuring his leg very early on in the band's touring this past summer. Determined to continue the run, the singer performed nightly sitting on a road touring case, unable to maneuver around the stage on his own.

Shortly after the North American dates concluded, the band called off their U.K. and European tour leg, acting upon "medical guidance."

Now Zack himself has issued a public statement sharing his disappointment over next year's North American tour cancellation and further explaining the significance of his his injury

It's been almost three months since Chicago and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one-and-a-half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment. Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left achilles tendon and only 8 percent of my tendon was left intact. And even that was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg. I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect. To my brothers Tim, Brad, and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole RTJ crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon. - Zack de la Rocha.

It was noted that tickets bought online through Ticketmaster or AXS will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment used once funds are received from the venue (which is usually completed within 30 days). Those who paid cash directly are encouraged to contact the box office directly.