Rage Against the Machine Cancel U.K. + European Tour ‘Per Medical Guidance’

Rage Against the Machine will not be making their way to the U.K. and Europe as planned. The band revealed the cancellation of their forthcoming trek, which had already been put off due to the pandemic. But the reason for the cancellation appears to be the leg injury that occurred to frontman Zack de la Rocha earlier in the North American tour dates.

Back on July 11, the musician was performing in Chicago when he sustained the injury during a performance of "Bullet in the Head." de la Rocha was helped to the side of the stage by crew members, only to return later to perform the rest of the set sitting on a stage monitor. Rage's North American tour has continued, but de la Rocha has been seated at each of the stops so as not to put any pressure on the leg.

In their new statement revealing the cancellation of the upcoming shows, it's revealed that the singer was advised not to continue touring at this point "per medical guidance."

The full statement from the band can be read below:

Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against the machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows. - Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack

Rage Against the Machine announced plans to reunite in 2019, but the pandemic has delayed their return until this summer. The band had last played prior with their L.A. Rising concert on July 30, 2011. In the time between, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk had performed with members of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill under the moniker Prophets of Rage.