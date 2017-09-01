Psycho Las Vegas 2017 Photos: Mastodon, King Diamond, Ace Frehley, Gojira, Melvins + More
This year's Psycho Las Vegas was an absolute crusher of a time. The annual festival brings a variety of heavy metal and rock bands to the blazing city of Las Vegas, putting all types of bands on an equal footing.
Over the three-day festival, a variety of groups played, including Mastodon, King Diamond, Ace Frehley, Melvins, Gojira, Pentagram, Corrosion of Conformity, Abbath, Corrosion of Conformity, Sleep, Royal Thunder, Chelsea Wolfe, Swans, Wolves in the Throne Room and a hell of a lot more.
The festival showed a real unity across various subgenres, with noise acts, punk bands and heavy metallers all playing together to deliver one of the year's most raucous events.
Check out our exclusive Psycho Las Vegas 2017 photo gallery above!
