Interview: Ace Frehley Says New Solo Album Is ‘One of the Best Records I’ve Ever Recorded’

On the eve of the release of his eighth solo studio album, 10,000 Volts, Ace Frehley hung out with Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights (Feb. 22).

While the two covered a lot of ground, Frehley seemed eager to spend most of his time celebrating his co-conspirator on the new record, Steve Brown.

"I think the biggest difference between this album and some of my previous records is I collaborated with Steve," Frehley admitted. "He's from Trixter. We co-produced it and co-wrote most of the songs."

Though Frehley has known Brown for years, it was thanks to someone else that he ended up working with him.

"My fiancé, Lara, she talked me into giving him a call," he said.

"She knew Steve, she was a fan of Trixter in her 20s. Finally, I gave him a call and he sent me a song — I forgot how it was titled — but there was a line that said 'Walkin' on the moon,' and I said, 'Hold up, stop right there. That's got to be the title of the song and that has to be the hook of the chorus.'"

When Chuck asked Frehley if a guy of his stature and success ever got nervous working with a producer or collaborator, the Spaceman laughed.

"I don't ever get nervous. I make other people nervous."

Why Ace Frehley Believes 10,000 Volts Might Be His Best Album

Thanks to his partnership with Brown, Frehley told Chuck he believes 10,000 Volts is one of his best solo albums of his career.

"It's nice to be in your 70s and to put out, in my opinion, one of the best records I've ever recorded."

As the conversation grew, Frehley ended up leaning into that statement even more.

"I think it's probably going to be as successful as my '78 solo album, [Ace Frehley], you know," he said.

"It may even surpass it."

What Else Did Ace Frehley Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How working with Peppy Castro of the Blues Magoos led to the creation of 10,000 Volts — and what the connection is between Castro and KISS' "Love Gun": "I stole the guitar solo from [the Blues Magoos' '(We Ain't Got) Nothin' Yet'] and I put it in 'Love Gun.' It's funny the way things come full circle."

Why he thinks it's good that "Cherry Medicine" is a fun, easy-going rock and roll song that's not complicated: "Kids can gravitate toward that, especially kids that have only been playing guitar for a couple of years."

How he and Steve Brown settled differences of opinion during the making of 10,000 Volts

