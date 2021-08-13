Bayside frontman Anthony Raneri is being credited for the arrest of an alleged sexual predator in Florida.

Back in April, Raneri was informed that a Jacksonville tattoo artist named James Ranieri, 36, was claiming to be the Bayside singer’s cousin. The tattooist reportedly did so to carry favor with women on social media, in some cases meeting up with them in person.

"It has come to my attention that a tattooer named James Ranieri from Solid State Tattoo in Jacksonville, FL is telling women on social media that he is my cousin in attempt to gain favor with them,” the Bayside singer posted on Instagram. "This isn't true, and I don't know this person."

“What’s scarier is that when I tried to figure out who this person was, I came across allegations of violent and sexual assault. Please stay away from them online and in person.”

The Instagram post ended up becoming a forum for alleged victims of James Ranieri. Various commenters began to share first and second-hand accounts of abuse and sexual assault involving Ranieri.

Anthony Raneri followed up with another Instagram post. "After making my post yesterday, it's heartbreaking to see all these comments and messages come in about James Ranieri... I was able to get in touch with the Mayor's office and then got the attention of the sheriff's office and state attorney."

“I spoke to a detective this morning with will become the advocate for the women that want to come forward,” he continued before volunteering to direct women to the detective off-chain.

Four months later (Aug. 11) James Ranieri was arrested for three cases of sexual battery, though the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believe more victims may exist. His bond was listed at $375,000.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

“I thought my case was too old honestly, so when I made my statement, it was more to just back up a lot of the women who had made statements, who had been denied,” said one of the alleged victims. “It was really kind of ironic how him saying he was related to this guy from Bayside turned into me speaking with the [Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office], which has now turned into this situation where he is finally being dealt with.” [via First Coast News]

Police are asking anyone with information about the case, or any other possible victims, to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).