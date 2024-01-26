Former PVRIS guitarist Alex Babinski, who was dismissed from the Lynn Gunn-led alternative band in 2020 after accusations of sexual misconduct emerged against him, now says his name has been cleared.

This week, Babinski shared an image of document containing a retraction statement from his accuser, and he said the lawsuit has been resolved.

Babinski was removed from PVRIS in August 2020 after the allegations first came to light, though he said then that he was determined to prove his innocence. The band, then a trio with Gunn, Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald, were cut down to just a duo.

"I wanted to give you all an update on what's been going on with me," Babinski says in a new post on X. "In June 2020, accusations against me were posted online by Kea Romani which led to me being removed from the successful band I was in."

He continues, "I have since spent the last 3.5 years in a lawsuit against Kea Romani to clear my name and prove my innocence. During that time, I have been forced to publicly defend myself on many occasions. I have lost my career, had my name slandered beyond repair, lost many friends and suffered damage to my mental health that I will never recover from."

Alex Babinski Update - Jan. 25, 2024

Babinski adds, "However, I am very happy to now say the lawsuit has been resolved to show the truth and as you can see in the image provided, it states that I have never had any physical contact with my accuser."

He concludes, "We have never met, I never drank with her or had intimate relations with her and I did not encourage her or anyone for that matter to engage in the things she said I did. I hope now I will be able to take the steps to rebuild my life and continue on a journey to heal."

What the Document Says

In the retraction document that appears to have been certified by a Notary Public, the accuser writes, "I have never had any personal physical contact with Alex Babinski; I have never met him, never drank with him, and never had sex with him."

When she made the accusations in June 2020, she included allegations from others. However, she now writes, "I do not know whether these posts/tweets were true or false. I have no direct knowledge of Alex Babinski's ever participating in, or encouraging, underage sex or underage drinking with me or anyone else."

Babinski Was Let Go From PVRIS

In August 2020, PVRIS issued a statement that said, in part, "Alex will no longer be associated with PVRIS. He will be handling these matters privately and professionally."

At that same time, Babinksi claimed the allegations were false. "I understand that until there is provided clear evidence, I have no way to prove these allegations otherwise," he said, adding he was "determined to proved my innocence" and "taking legal action."

Babinski and PVRIS parted ways just before that summer's release of PVRIS' 2020 studio album, Use Me. The group has since released another LP, 2023's Evergreen.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Please visit RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 1-800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

