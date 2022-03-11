10 LGBTQ+ Rock & Metal Songs to Blast in the Face of Florida’s Governor

The Parental Rights in Education bill, which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LGBTQ+ activists, was recently passed by both Florida’s Senate and House. If this extremely detrimental bill is signed into law, it would limit what classrooms can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity. In effect, this would essentially erase the existence of the LGBTQ+ community in Florida’s pedagogy.

There is no doubt about it: if passed, this law will harm queer youth. It perpetuates the idea that students should be ashamed of and suppress who they are. In addition, LGBTQ+ youth already face a higher risk of bullying, depression and suicide. A law like this will only serve to further isolate young queer kids.

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t explicitly said he will sign the bill, he has said he supports it.

Thus, we would like to present to you a list of 10 LGBTQ+ rock and metal songs that you can blast in the faces of Florida’s homophobic politicians.

We hope that this list (which probably includes some of your favorite artists, such as Judas Priest, Halestorm and PVRIS) can assure you that you are not alone in this music scene, or on this planet — even if some bat-shit representatives are determined to make you feel like you are.