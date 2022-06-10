Modern day pop-punk prince Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly kicked off the 2022 Mainstream Sellout World Tour in spectacular fashion with one of the most ridiculous and elaborate stage entrances we've seen.

The tour got rolling with its first stop in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center and featured the star entering the gig in a massive pink and black helicopter stage prop. The aircraft landed in the middle of the arena and Kelly then attached himself via rope ladder and was carried mid-air to the stage as the intro to his song "born with horns" began to play.

This stunt seems of little surprise to anyone following the rockstar since his transition to the genre from rap. Ever since the release of 2020's Tickets To My Downfall, Kelly seems to have gotten progressively more outspoken and over the top. Regardless, he certainly knows how to grab an audience's attention and certainly did so with this wild entrance.

The 2022 Mainstream Sellout World Tour will see the star on the road across North America and Europe until late October with support from Blink-182's Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and 44phantom.

Watch the wild entrance below and see the show's setlist further down the page. To get your tickets to the Mainstream Sellout World Tour, visit here.

See photos from the concert further down the page.

WATCH - Machine Gun Kelly Helicopter Stage Entrance

Photos: Machine Gun Kelly Live in Austin, Texas — June 8, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Machine Gun Kelly Melodi Ramirez @Melodi_jpg

Setlist - Machine Gun Kelly in Austin, Texas — June 8, 2022

01. born with horns (live debut)

02. god save me

03. maybe

04. mainstream sellout

05. drunk face

06. concert for aliens

07. all I know

08. ay!

09. jawbreaker

10. more than life (live debut)

11. die in california

12. Till I Die

13. Floor 13

14. papercuts

15. title track

16. kiss kiss

17. bloody valentine

18. roll the windows up (live debut)

19. El Diablo

20. WWIII

21. WW4 (live debut)

22. emo girl

23. 5150

24. nothing inside (with Iann Dior)

25. Sick and Tired (Iann Diorr cover) (with Iann Dior)

26. fake love don't last (with Ian Dior)

27. lonely

28. I Think I'm OKAY

29. forget me too

30. make up sex (with Blackbear)

31. my ex's best friend (with Blackbear)

32. sid & nancy

33. twin flame