WATCH – Machine Gun Kelly’s Helicopter Concert Entrance Is F–king Bonkers
Modern day pop-punk prince Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly kicked off the 2022 Mainstream Sellout World Tour in spectacular fashion with one of the most ridiculous and elaborate stage entrances we've seen.
The tour got rolling with its first stop in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center and featured the star entering the gig in a massive pink and black helicopter stage prop. The aircraft landed in the middle of the arena and Kelly then attached himself via rope ladder and was carried mid-air to the stage as the intro to his song "born with horns" began to play.
This stunt seems of little surprise to anyone following the rockstar since his transition to the genre from rap. Ever since the release of 2020's Tickets To My Downfall, Kelly seems to have gotten progressively more outspoken and over the top. Regardless, he certainly knows how to grab an audience's attention and certainly did so with this wild entrance.
The 2022 Mainstream Sellout World Tour will see the star on the road across North America and Europe until late October with support from Blink-182's Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and 44phantom.
Watch the wild entrance below and see the show's setlist further down the page. To get your tickets to the Mainstream Sellout World Tour, visit here.
See photos from the concert further down the page.
WATCH - Machine Gun Kelly Helicopter Stage Entrance
Photos: Machine Gun Kelly Live in Austin, Texas — June 8, 2022
Setlist - Machine Gun Kelly in Austin, Texas — June 8, 2022
01. born with horns (live debut)
02. god save me
03. maybe
04. mainstream sellout
05. drunk face
06. concert for aliens
07. all I know
08. ay!
09. jawbreaker
10. more than life (live debut)
11. die in california
12. Till I Die
13. Floor 13
14. papercuts
15. title track
16. kiss kiss
17. bloody valentine
18. roll the windows up (live debut)
19. El Diablo
20. WWIII
21. WW4 (live debut)
22. emo girl
23. 5150
24. nothing inside (with Iann Dior)
25. Sick and Tired (Iann Diorr cover) (with Iann Dior)
26. fake love don't last (with Ian Dior)
27. lonely
28. I Think I'm OKAY
29. forget me too
30. make up sex (with Blackbear)
31. my ex's best friend (with Blackbear)
32. sid & nancy
33. twin flame