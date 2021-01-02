Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor took part in a special New Year's Eve performance that aired on Japan's "biggest TV show," Kohaku Uta Gassen, as they joined X Japan's Yoshiki and others on the song "Endless Rain."

The track, which is taken from X Japan's 1989 EP bearing the same name, is a piano-driven ballad, and, in this new version, features a number of guest contributors beyond May and Taylor. Babymetal's Su-Metal and British classical soprano singer Sara Brightman also starred on the latest rendition of "Endless Rain" on the long-running television program.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions worldwide, May and Taylor performed remotely from their homes in the U.K. while leader Yoshiki remained in Los Angeles.

"This is such a beautiful project. I'm proud and honoured to be a part of it," commented May. "Respect to Yoshiki!!! And wishing you all a great New Year."

"Have a beautiful New Year to all our fans in Japan," added Taylor, who had previously worked with Yoshiki in 1994, having co-written the song "Foreign Sand."

"I feel honored and grateful to be performing with Queen and Sarah Brightman and all those Japanese superstars," enthused Yoshiki. "I hope that through the music, we can give everyone courage."

Watch the televised performance of "Endless Rain" below.