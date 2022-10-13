Queen have shared a previously unheard song featuring the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury, the English rock band's lead singer who died in 1991.

"Face It Alone," released on Thursday (Oct. 13), was recorded during the sessions for the group's 1989 effort, The Miracle. The track, an atmospheric lament that showcases Mercury's powerful voice, appears on a collector's edition of the album that arrives on Nov. 19. The Miracle Sessions, a set of Queen demos, rough cuts and other unreleased tracks from the era, accompanies the reissue.

Listen to "Face it Alone" down the bottom of this post. Underneath the lyric video, see the album artwork and content list for The Miracle – Collector's Edition box set.

Queen, who now count the vocalist Adam Lambert as their lead singer, first revealed the existence of the unheard Mercury song in an interview surrounding their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in February. The Queen died seven months later.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track," Queen drummer Roger Taylor explains in a press release. "There it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece." Queen guitarist Brian May adds, "It's beautiful; it's touching."

Pre-order The Miracle reissue in various configurations through this link.

Queen, "Face It Alone" (Lyric Video)

Queen, The Miracle – Collector's Edition Album Art + Content List

Queen 'The Miracle' collector's edition album art EMI loading...

CD 1: THE MIRACLE

The album as originally released on CD, remastered by Bob Ludwig in 2011 from the original first-generation master mixes. CD 2: THE MIRACLE SESSIONS

A fascinating window into the band’s creative process featuring much sought-after original takes, demos and early versions, including the new single “Face It Alone,” among six previously unheard tracks. Just as revealing – and sure to be prized by the Queen hardcore – are the spoken exchanges between the four members at the Townhouse, Olympic and Mountain Studios, giving listeners a unique snapshot of their friendship and working dynamic. CD 3: ALTERNATIVE MIRACLE

Recreates the proposed follow-up to the album, Alternative Miracle. Originally considered at the time, this compilation of extra tracks from The Miracle, B-sides, extended versions and single versions was cancelled due to a heavy release schedule. CD 4: MIRACU-MENTALS

Instrumentals and backing tracks of the ten songs that make up The Miracle. CD 5, THE MIRACLE RADIO INTERVIEWS

The band discuss, in their own words, the creative process behind the album. The first interview, Queen for an Hour, was broadcast on BBC Radio 1 on May 29, 1989. Host Mike Read speaks with the band for what would be their final group interview. In this interview, Freddie suggests for the first time that his touring days are over. The second interview presents Roger Taylor and Brian May talking with host Bob Coburn and taking live telephone calls on the popular US radio programme Rockline. BLU-RAY / DVD: The Miracle Videos

The Miracle Videos includes the five promotional music videos and bonus content on both Blu-ray and DVD formats.